Nelly & Ashanti Spend Adorable Valentine's Day In The Club: Watch

Love is still in the air this week, and when it comes to one of rap and R&B's favorite couples right now, they're always on that time.

Obviously, one of hip-hop and R&B's favorite couples right now had a great Valentine's Day celebration this week... because that's their job, right? Moreover, Ashanti published a sweet clip on Instagram of her and Nelly celebrating their love at a club recently, and their laughs and sing-alongs show that they were having a great time. It was at least much more chill than their recent Vegas escapades, where she clowned her boo for knocking his tooth out. Nevertheless, it was wholesome to see the two have fun this season. Even for us single folk out there online, there are much worse couples we could be seeing a whole timeline's worth of content about.

Furthermore, this duo already took things to the next level in the media landscape: laughing off pregnancy rumors. Fans think that they could make an official announcement any day now, and Nelly and Ashanti's interactions are usually so wholesome from what we see publicly that people expect things to move fast. But we can't read minds, and we'd imagine that they're just enjoying their time as a couple. Maybe one day, they will eventually address this whole ordeal.

However, they also have a lot to keep up with and worry about in their own individual careers and lives as artists. Still, it's also been nice to see how they connect in ways that don't speak to their romantic chemistry, but rather what came before any of that: their artistic chemistry. Recently, Ashanti and Nelly collaborated with Jermaine Dupri and Juicy J on the new single "This Lil' Game We Play." Perhaps a 2000s pop-rap/R&B renaissance is in order, because this is a pretty fun, casual jam that harkens back to these days endearingly.

Meanwhile, given all their friends in the industry, a lot of folks think they deserve some credit for linking them back up together. Fat Joe recently claimed the strongest stake in this regard, as he brought the Country Grammar MC out for his Verzuz against Ja Rule. That's apparently when the duo reconnected after Joe's camp encouraged the St. Louis hitmaker to approach the New York singer at the event. The rest, as they say, is history. For more news and the latest updates on Nelly and Ashanti, stay up to date on HNHH.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
