Jermaine Dupri Takes A Backseat To Let Juicy J, Nelly, & Ashanti Shine On "This Lil' Game We Play"

Back in late September the iconic producer from North Carolina, Jermaine Dupri, put out an R&B jam with Jacquees called "Pick It Up." Fast forward to early January, Dupri essentially announced that this was going to be the lead single for an upcoming EP. "Yo, what’s up y'all. I'm in here trynna get this mix done, on my new record featuring Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J… It's an EP [I'm putting out] on Mass Appeal."

Dupri continues, "The first single was with me and Jacquees called "Pick It Up." This gon’ be the second song. That's what we on today." We can officially say that the second teaser is out now.

Listen To "This Lil' Game We Play" By Jermaine Dupri, Nelly, Ashanti, & Juicy J

It is another easy-breezy R&B track that sees each performer spitting game toward the opposite sex. Each artist is looking to keep their love interest around for some casual hangouts. This is an exciting collab for Nelly and Ashanti in particular. The reason why is because the last time they were on a song together was back in 2008. There is still no word on when Dupri will drop the EP, but you can check out "This Lil' Game We Play" for the time being.

Quotable Lyrics:

You the finest thang in the club, baby, all eyes on you

And I got a long-a** list (Uh-huh) of nasty s*** that I wanna try on you (Mo' shot)

Don Julio (Ayy), a** so fat, I might lose composure (Come on)

Take you back to my penthouse (Yeah), see if you can squirt like a Super Soaker

Gon' head, touch your toes, baby (Uh), maybe we can do a little roleplayin' (Yeah)

