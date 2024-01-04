Jermaine Dupri Previews Nelly, Ashanti, And Juicy J Collab: Watch

In November of last year, Jermaine Dupri announced that he has yet another legendary collab on the way, recruiting Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J for the upcoming song. “Although we talking bout double Dutch,this a NEW RECORD ALERT !!” he wrote alongside a clip from inside the studio. “I got @nelly @ashanti & @juicyj on the way !!”

Fans have been eagerly anticipating more details of the song since then, and luckily, Dupri has answered their wishes. In a new clip, the hitmaker is seen in the studio, announcing that he has a new EP in the works. According to him, the collab with Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J is set to be track No. 2.

Jermaine Dupri Samples Subway On Upcoming Collab

“Yo, what’s up yall,” he begins. “I’m in here trynna get this mix done, on my new record featuring Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J… It’s an EP [I’m putting out] on Mass Appeal. The first single was with me and Jaqueese called ‘Pick It Up.’ This gon’ be the second song. That’s what we on today.” He went on to play a snippet of the upcoming track, which features a sample of Subway's "This Lil’ Game We Play" featuring 702.

Based on fans' responses on social media, they're here for it, and can't wait to hear more. "This gonna bump regardless of anyone’s opinion! I’m glad to see it," one commenter writes. "I miss hearing music like this," another says. The track doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, nor does Jermaine Dupri's upcoming EP. With that being said, he told Vibe in October that fans should "look out for so much sh*t" in 2024, so it's safe to say there's more to come. What do you think of Jermaine Dupri previewing his new song with Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J? How is it sounding so far? Are you looking forward to his new EP? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

