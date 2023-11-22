The Rap Game Season 5 Stars: Where Are They Now? 

The Rap Game was intended to foster budding talent, allowing the teenage contestants to gain real-life experience in the music industry. Since its inception, Jermaine Dupri has hunted for the brightest stars who've yet to tap into their potential and brought a few notable faces to help these aspiring artists realize their dreams.

Season 5 of The Rap Game saw stars like will.i.am, Killer Mike, and Lil Jon visit the teenage stars. Overall, the contestants not only had their talent, but they also had motivation from some of the biggest names in Hip Hop. Not to mention the promise of a recording deal with Jermaine Dupri’s label, So So Def Recordings. So, how did all these factors affect these contestants’ drive to pursue the rap game fervently and achieve their dream of becoming globally famous Hip Hop stars? What have they been up to since the last season of The Rap Game ended in 2019?

Tyeler Reign (Chelsi Smith)

Tyeler Reign, the winner of The Rap Game’s final season, has put out a fair amount of music since the show ended four years ago. Her discography consists mostly of singles, and her only project, The End, was released in 2021. Tyeler Reign’s most streamed song on Spotify is another single from 2021, “I Promise.” With over 150k streams, the song features braggadocious lyrics over trap drums. The rapper has also been in other reality TV shows such as FTS Kids Radio Show.

Eli Triplett

Eli Triplett has not put out a lot of music on streaming platforms since he left The Rap Game in 2019. From his Instagram posts, he seems to be focusing on other things in his life, particularly his family. Triplett, however, has uploaded multiple tracks to YouTube in the last three years. The reality TV star has also been featured in songs like “Roundz” by Nina Piez.

Queen Amayah (Amayah M.)

Queen Amayah has put out multiple singles on music streaming platforms under the name “amayah.” In 2022, she released her first EP, The Adventures Of Ms Morales. Since then, Queen Amayah seems to have focused on trying to bring her music to a bigger audience. She’s been especially notable for engaging in rap challenges on Instagram.

Nya Kasan

Nya Kasan has only released two singles on streaming platforms since season five of The Rap Game ended. While she has been a rap enthusiast since she was a child, Nya took a five-month break after the show. Soon after, she started getting into her craft again, becoming more active on social media. She currently has close to 100k followers on Instagram, and her two singles, “Summary” and “Damn Wave,” have thousands of streams on Spotify.

Sire

Sire was a fan-favorite on season 5 of The Rap Game. As a result, there was plenty of pushback online when Jermaine Dupri chose Tyeler Reign as the winner of the season. Still, Sire has since maintained that he holds no animosity towards Jermaine Dupri, and is grateful for the opportunity The Rap Game afforded him. Today, Sire mostly uploads his music on Instagram in the form of snippets and freestyles. He also uses social media to keep in touch with his growing fanbase.

Lil Richye (Richye Meshawn Porter Jr)

Lil Richye shared with Parle Mag that he didn’t actually have a great time on The Rap Game. He attributed this to having “just turned 13 and didn’t understand that TV was different from reality.” Initially, he was part of a group called PB3, along with his brothers. However, since leaving The Rap Game in 2019, he has released multiple solo singles and an album titled 30Four30 Memory Loss, Pt. 1. Lil Richye regularly keeps his fans updated about his latest music on his Instagram page. He also still liaises with his two younger brothers, who have continued the PB3 group without him.

