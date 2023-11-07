“The Rap Game” Season 1 Stars: Where Are They Now?

The Rap Game is a reality TV show involving multiple contestants between 12 and 16 who want to become rappers. Premiering in January 2016, the show ran for five seasons and ended in 2019. In that time, it has brought multiple young rappers to the limelight. The Rap Game aims to teach and show young, aspiring rappers what it takes to become a part of the budding industry. These young talents learn various skills related to rapping and singing. Additionally, they also get to learn from already established acts in the industry, as several visitors come to the house where they are camped. Finally, the winner is offered a contract with So So Def Recordings, the record label of the show’s executive producer, Jermaine Dupri. But how well do The Rap Game contestants fare after the show? Here’s the rundown of what the contestants of the first-ever season are up to these days.

Latto (Alyssa Michael Stephens)

Miss Mulatto was the first-ever winner of The Rap Game, but she rejected the contract with Jermaine Dupri. In an interview with Vlad TV, she shared that the offer “wasn’t enough money.” She later changed her name to Mulatto, and then to Latto after the public criticized the derogatory meaning surrounding the term, “Mulatto.” Since winning the show in 2016, Latto has evidently risen to great success. The award-winning rapper immediately released her first mixtape, MulaMob, after she won The Rap Game.

Soon after, Latto received her first record deal, and in 2020, released her debut studio album, Queen Of Da South. She became even more popular after releasing the hit single, “Big Energy” in 2021. The track reached the third spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and won Song of the Year at the BET Awards in 2022. Latto also reached the top spot on the Hot 100 following her song with BTS member Jungkook. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, she was nominated for Best New Artist.

Lil Niqo (Niqoles Heard)

Lil Niqo gained national attention since his time on The Rap Game. However, since the show’s conclusion, he's continued to perfect his craft. His social media pages reveal that he's still actively releasing music. In 2022, Lil Niqo released an EP titled Lazer Focus. Months before, he dropped a short three-song pack titled Wait Is Over, which includes “20 P’s,” “Rah Rah,” and “While We Young.”

Supa Peach (Peach Aamonie Valero)

Like Lil Niqo, Supa Peach has continued to release music since season 1 of The Rap Game ended years ago. The rapper has almost 500k subscribers on her YouTube channel and continues to share her music on the platform. She’s also very active on Instagram, often uploading music video snippets and communicating with her fans through the social media site.

Supa Peach has released many singles over the years. In late October, she released "Hit You Different," a follow-up to "Say Sum Else," a song that marked her return after a brief hiatus in 2022. Supa Peach is still only 20 years old and has a long career ahead of her as a rapper.

Young Lyric (Lyric Michell Ragston)

Since the end of season 1 of The Rap Game, Young Lyric has maintained momentum, releasing back-to-back projects and singles. She already has six studio albums and, as a result, has achieved a lot more popularity. Her most recent album, Pretty And Highly Favored, is a collaborative project with Taylor McCants.

Young Lyric now has over 2 million followers on Instagram. Furthermore, her music has millions of streams across streaming platforms. She is also in a relationship with professional fighter Shakur Stevenson. The pair got engaged in 2022, and they share a child together.

Lil Poopy (Luis Rivera Jr.)

Lil Poopy has been rapping for more than a decade now. When he was nine, he had already gained notoriety for being in music videos that seemed inappropriate for his age. Not long after these events, he became a contestant on The Rap Game. Evidently, the reality competition show made him even more famous. However, unlike his other co-stars, Lil Poopy has not put out a lot of music since 2016. The 20-year-old often communicates through his fans through his Instagram page, posting videos of himself freestyling and rocking designer outfits. He also participates in challenges and keeps in touch with his peers in the industry.

