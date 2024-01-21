Fat Joe Wants Credit For Nelly & Ashanti's Reunion

Fat Joe joked that he wants credit for Nelly and Ashanti's renewed relationship, after helping set the two up at his Verzuz with Ja Rule in 2021. He discussed the couple's relationship during a live stream on Instagram with fans, earlier this week. "They look so happily ever after," Joe said after discussing their meeting.

Later in the stream, he recalled FaceTiming them both after Nelly was seen rubbing Ashanti's belly on stage, prompting pregnancy rumors. “I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn’t for Verzuz, that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that’s when they saw each other and energy connected again. That’s when he said I gotta have her. He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there," he said.

Nelly & Ashanti Attend Fat Joe's "Verzuz"

From there, Joe explained that someone from his crew encouraged Nelly to approach Ashanti at the event. “He goes over there, and that starts the conversation. You know somebody gotta crack the ice — I don’t know why they fell out." Fat Joe's Verzuz opponent, Ja Rule, previously commented on Nelly and Ashanti's reconciliation and described it as unsurprising. “You can tell sometimes when women – they want that old thing back. I don’t want to blow sis up. But the chemistry was there,” Ja Rule said during a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. “And I think for both of them it came back quick. So I think they missed each other. It had to be that way because of the way they just clicked and came back so fast.”

Fat Joe Discusses Nelly & Ashanti

Nelly and Ashanti originally dated from 2003 to 2013. They are currently expecting their first child together. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fat Joe as well as Nelly and Ashanti on HotNewHipHop.

