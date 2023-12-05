Nelly Does A Ja Rule Impression While Joining Ashanti On Stage

Much of the news revolving around Nelly and Ashanti recently hasn't had much to do with anything they've done on stage. Social media lit up earlier this week when Ashanti posted a video of the singer rubbing her belly in a way that indicated to many fans that she might be pregnant. Rumors began to swirl immediately but they didn't last all that long before being officially confirmed. A source broke the news the same day that the couple are expecting a child together.

Now video is making the rounds from a performance over the weekend that saw the two sharing the stage. During the performance, Ashanti unpacked her classic 2002 hit "Mesmerize." But where the song would normally feature Ja Rule, Nelly stepped in. He even managed to impress some fans both in attendance and online afterward with the quality of his impression. Check out one of the clips of his performance below.

Nelly's Ja Rule Impression

Another person that many fans are talking about in the wake of the pregnancy news is Irv Gotti. He notoriously claimed to have a romantic relationship with Ashanti during an episode of Drink Champs last year. So the revelation that she is actually dating Nelly and that they're now expecting a child together caused plenty of fans to give Gotti some flak.

Tasha K also went viral earlier this year for her issues with the pairs relationship. She called out Nelly's past actions and claimed that Ashanti should somehow be above dating him once again. Even when she had the opportunity to back down on her comments she instead chose to double down. "I don't want to see a MF spin the block on you to do the same thing he did to you before," the blogger said in her second rant on the subject. What do you think of Nelly's Ja Rule impression? Did he do a convincing job filling in on the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

