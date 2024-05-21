Lloyd Leaves Ashanti Emotional After Singing To Her & Nelly's Baby On Stage

Lloyd sung to Ashanti and Nelly's unborn child while performing on stage at the Met Philadelphia. Afterward, he posted a tribute to the couple's future child in a beautiful post on Instagram while sharing a photo from the performance. “Dear Baby Haynes, you are surrounded by love, by good energy, and by ppl who have prayed for your piece [sic] of mind way before you were born," he wrote in the caption. "One day I will tell you of the times I got to sing to you while still in your mothers belly, of how your mommy changed my life, and of how your dad was there for me when I needed a little love and guidance. Can’t wait to meet you and make you laugh. Inshallah, Your Uncle Ladi [infinity emoji, heart emoji, baby emoji].”

In the comments section, Ashanti thanked him for his performance and kind words. “Omggggg I’m cryinggggg and u know I don’t cry… Thanku Ladi love u soooooooooo much!!!!!" she wrote. "Such beautiful and meaningful words… I truly appreciate you so much. I’m literally crying.” Other fans joined in with praise for the post as well.

Ashanti & Nelly Attend Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Event

US rapper Nelly (L) and US singer-songwriter Ashanti arrive for the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 24, 2024. This year's award, which is named to honor one of the world's greatest humorists, honors US actor and comedian Kevin Hart. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Ashanti and Nelly first rekindled their romance in 2023 after spending a decade apart. Earlier this year, the two announced that they're not only engaged but expecting their first child together as well. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience," Ashanti told ESSENCE back in April.

Lloyd Pays Tribute To Ashanti

Check out Loyd's post for the couple on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lloyd as well as Nelly and Ashanti on HotNewHipHop.

