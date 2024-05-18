Ashanti's Feeling “Grateful” As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Ashanti is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Nelly, and after holding back the exciting news for months, has been eager to show off her growing bump. The songstress made the announcement last month in a cute ad for a company that specializes in at-home tools for family planning, leaving fans elated. Before things were official, Ashanti was rocking loosely-fitting looks on and offstage, but she's now putting her pregnancy on full display.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself posing in a black and white dress with floral details. "Grateful," she captioned the image, adding heart and prayer emojis. Fans can't blame Ashanti for flaunting all of these exciting developments in her personal life, and are just glad to be along for the ride.

Read More: Ashanti Shares A Video Of The Moment She Told Nelly She's Pregnant

Ashanti Prepares To Welcome First Child With Fiancé Nelly

Of course, Ashanti's comments section is currently flooded with words of love and support from fans and peers, wishing the mother-to-be the best on her journey. "I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy for someone as I am for her," one Instagram user writes. "You are glowing ma’am." Another says, "We love this moment for you!" This isn't the first time this week that Ashanti has given followers a glimpse at her path to parenthood, however.

A couple of days ago, Ashanti also shared a fun series of family photos with Nelly in honor of Mother's Day and penned a heartfelt message to moms everywhere. "This Mother’s Day was so special… having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing," she said. What do you think of Ashanti preparing to welcome her first child with Nelly? What about her feeling "grateful" for her growing family? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ashanti Isn't Here For Nelly's Jokes About Her Pregnancy

[Via]