Ashanti's Feeling “Grateful” As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

BYCaroline Fisher167 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tycoon Music Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 13: Ashanti backstage during Tycoon Music Festival at State Farm Arena on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ashanti is proudly putting her pregnancy on full display.

Ashanti is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Nelly, and after holding back the exciting news for months, has been eager to show off her growing bump. The songstress made the announcement last month in a cute ad for a company that specializes in at-home tools for family planning, leaving fans elated. Before things were official, Ashanti was rocking loosely-fitting looks on and offstage, but she's now putting her pregnancy on full display.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself posing in a black and white dress with floral details. "Grateful," she captioned the image, adding heart and prayer emojis. Fans can't blame Ashanti for flaunting all of these exciting developments in her personal life, and are just glad to be along for the ride.

Read More: Ashanti Shares A Video Of The Moment She Told Nelly She's Pregnant

Ashanti Prepares To Welcome First Child With Fiancé Nelly

Of course, Ashanti's comments section is currently flooded with words of love and support from fans and peers, wishing the mother-to-be the best on her journey. "I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy for someone as I am for her," one Instagram user writes. "You are glowing ma’am." Another says, "We love this moment for you!" This isn't the first time this week that Ashanti has given followers a glimpse at her path to parenthood, however.

A couple of days ago, Ashanti also shared a fun series of family photos with Nelly in honor of Mother's Day and penned a heartfelt message to moms everywhere. "This Mother’s Day was so special… having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing," she said. What do you think of Ashanti preparing to welcome her first child with Nelly? What about her feeling "grateful" for her growing family? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ashanti Isn't Here For Nelly's Jokes About Her Pregnancy

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Nelly &amp; Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN MiamiGossipAshanti’s Baby Bump Takes Center Stage In Adorable Mother's Day Photos With Nelly16.7K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsGossipAshanti Puts Her Baby Bump On Full Display After Pregnancy Announcement6.0K
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5GossipAshanti Officially Announces Pregnancy & Engagement To Nelly44.5K
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5GossipAshanti's Alleged Baby Bump Doesn't Stop Her From Getting Down Onstage: Watch159.1K