Ashanti Puts Her Baby Bump On Full Display After Pregnancy Announcement

Following months of relentless pregnancy rumors, Ashanti finally confirmed last week that she and Nelly are expecting their first child together. The mother-to-be shared the exciting news in a fun ad for a brand selling at-home tools for family planning. "Baby baby baby baby…. ❤️🙏🏽😆," she captioned the post. On top of the pregnancy, Ashanti also revealed that she and Nelly are now engaged. This, of course, gives the growing family yet another reason to celebrate.

Up until the announcement, Ashanti seemed to be keeping her bump under wraps with oversized outfits. These days, however, she's feeling free as a bird to put it all on display. In a new clip, she's seen performing onstage in a figure-hugging black dress, which she paired with a rhinestone-studded jacket. Clearly, the songstress was eager to trade her iconic jersey dresses for something a bit more glamorous, and fans are totally here for it.

Ashanti Glows Onstage

In an interview with Essence following the pregnancy announcement, Ashanti expressed her excitement for motherhood, claiming that her experience has been nothing short of "amazing" so far. It remains unclear exactly how far along she is at this point. It's speculated, however, that she's at least five months. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” she told the outlet. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

As expected, fans are out in full force with words of support for Ashanti and Nelly as they prepare for the next step of their journey, and can't wait to see what else they have in store for them.

