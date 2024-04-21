Ashanti Puts Her Baby Bump On Full Display After Pregnancy Announcement

Ashanti has finally ditched her oversized fits.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
131 Views
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Following months of relentless pregnancy rumors, Ashanti finally confirmed last week that she and Nelly are expecting their first child together. The mother-to-be shared the exciting news in a fun ad for a brand selling at-home tools for family planning. "Baby baby baby baby…. ❤️🙏🏽😆," she captioned the post. On top of the pregnancy, Ashanti also revealed that she and Nelly are now engaged. This, of course, gives the growing family yet another reason to celebrate.

Up until the announcement, Ashanti seemed to be keeping her bump under wraps with oversized outfits. These days, however, she's feeling free as a bird to put it all on display. In a new clip, she's seen performing onstage in a figure-hugging black dress, which she paired with a rhinestone-studded jacket. Clearly, the songstress was eager to trade her iconic jersey dresses for something a bit more glamorous, and fans are totally here for it.

Read More: Ashanti Officially Announces Pregnancy & Engagement To Nelly

Ashanti Glows Onstage

In an interview with Essence following the pregnancy announcement, Ashanti expressed her excitement for motherhood, claiming that her experience has been nothing short of "amazing" so far. It remains unclear exactly how far along she is at this point. It's speculated, however, that she's at least five months. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” she told the outlet. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

As expected, fans are out in full force with words of support for Ashanti and Nelly as they prepare for the next step of their journey, and can't wait to see what else they have in store for them. What do you think of Ashanti announcing that she and Nelly are engaged and expecting their first child together? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nelly Knocks Tooth Out In Vegas, Ashanti Clowns Him For It: Watch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5RelationshipsAshanti Officially Announces Pregnancy & Engagement To Nelly43.4K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMEDY-MARK TWAINRelationshipsAshanti & Nelly Enjoy Adorable Karaoke Night Together Amid Pregnancy Rumors: Watch18.5K
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5RelationshipsAshanti's Alleged Baby Bump Doesn't Stop Her From Getting Down Onstage: Watch157.9K
2021 Soul Train Awards - ArrivalsRelationshipsAshanti Glows In Throwback Photos Amid Rumored Pregnancy3.1K