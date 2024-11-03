Ashanti Helps Nelly Celebrate His 50th Birthday With Adorable “Baby” Duet

Nelly had a milestone birthday this weekend.

Ashanti and Nelly are one couple who never fails to flaunt their affection, and the latter's recent 50th birthday celebration was no exception. The two celebrated alongside friends and family at an intimate gathering over the weekend, and Ashanti went all out. According to Baller Alert, she did the honors of singing him happy birthday with all of their guests and later joined him onstage for a duet. In clips from the evening, they're seen rocking matching gold outfits.

This isn't the only party the pair has thrown as of late, however. Reportedly, the event took place just days after they hosted a Western-themed bash on Halloween night and both dressed up as cowboys. Last month, they also celebrated Ashanti's 44th birthday with a party. Nelly wrote her a heartfelt message on Instagram in honor of the special occasion.

Read More: Ashanti Delivers Impressive National Anthem Performance At The World Series In New York

Nelly Enjoys His Birthday Party With Ashanti

"Happy Bday To the most beautiful woman in the world," he captioned a series of fun clips and photos from Ashanti's birthday party. "Putting Smiles on your face is something i wake thinking about and the thing I love doing the most... grateful to have someone who loves and appreciate me as much as I do them ... love you mama."

Obviously, they have plenty to celebrate these days, as it's been a huge year for both of them. In July of this year, for example, they welcomed their first child together. While announcing her pregnancy, Ashanti also revealed that she and Nelly had decided to tie the knot. Months later, it was reported that the two of them had actually been married since December of 2023, long before fans even suspected. What do you think of Nelly celebrating his 50th birthday alongside his wife, Ashanti? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.