Fat Joe Gets Ruthlessly Clowned For His Performance At Yankees Game

Even worse, the Yankees would go on to lose.

The 2024 MLB season is almost over already and it's looking like the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be crowned the champions. After a stunning win in Game 1 of the World Series in L.A. thanks to Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam, they would take care of business a day later in Game 2. With things shifting to New York last night, fans and the players especially were feeling the pressure down 0-2. However, they also had to be pretty excited as it was the first World Series game at Yankee Stadium in 15 years.

Helping get everyone ready for the most important game of their season was Bronx native and rapper, Fat Joe. If you know anything about him, he's a Yankees and Knicks die hard so there really wasn't anyone better for the occasion. Unfortunately, there seemed to be some pretty harsh technical difficulties throughout his pre-game performance. Joe performed a medley of hits, including "All The Way Up" and "Lean Back." Fans and even some of the players seemed to be into the show, but there has been an even larger camp that's ripping it to pieces.

The Internet Trolls Are Having A Field Day With Fat Joe

"Yankees already lost before Game 3 with this one. 🤣" "This was terrible, my daughter cried," another jokes in the YouTube comments section. "He really set the tone last night," someone else added. A few were also pointing out how Joe seemed to have a hard time with breath control and not being able to keep up with his verses anymore. But some people were getting straight up disrespectful, by attributing his health and age as reasons for the inconsistent performance. Hopefully, Fat Joe ignores the backlash and continues to do what he loves.