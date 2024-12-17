Nelly & Ashanti Dodge Questions About Whether They're Expecting Another Baby

Fans think Nelly and Ashanti are having another child.

Nelly and Ashanti refused to answer questions about whether they're expecting a second child while speaking with reporters at the annual Black and White Charity Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday. When journalist Damon Arnold flat-out asked the couple if that's the case, they refused to comment. “Don’t do that,” Ashanti said, as caught by Bossip, while Nelly added: “I’mma stay quiet.”

As for the rest of the event, an insider told PEOPLE that the couple had a ball during the night. “They were playful and loving and telling everyone what a good baby KK is,” the source shared. They added that the couple’s son “lights up when he is around his daddy.” At one point, the two both hopped on stage to perform the 2002 hit “What’s Luv.” They also sang Ashanti’s “Baby,” while changing the lyrics to “We made a baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

Nelly & Ashanti Perform Together At The Black & White Ball

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 15: Ashanti and Nelly share a moment on stage at Nelly’s Black and White Ball on December 15, 2024, in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Phillip Hamer Photography/Getty Images)

Nelly and Ashanti welcomed their first child together, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, earlier this year. In August, Ashanti explained the heartfelt story behind his name while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “His dad named him with a lot of pride," she said. "We were going back and forth for a long time on his name and he was very adamant. He was like, ‘This is what I want, I love this.’ I thought it was just so amazing and so thoughtful and so sweet because Kenkaide is my dad’s name and obviously my dad has only girls, so Nelly was just like, ‘I think that would be really dope.’ This was all his idea."

Nelly & Ashanti Dance On Stage