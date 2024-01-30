Rick Ross Gives Fans A Tour Of His Multi-Million Dollar Watch Collection

He's long been famous for his taste in expensive watches.

All Black Affair

Rapper's are no strangers to extravagant jewelry and while chains may be the most common, expensive watches are a close second. There's perhaps no rapper more associated with luxury timepieces than Rick Ross. That's why it's no surprise that lifestyle publication Robb Report took fans behind the scenes of Ross' unbelievable collection. Though the video is just a few minutes long it features an incredible collection of pieces for fans to unpack.

Among them are a pair of $3 million pieces. First, he shows off the "Billionaire III" from Jacob & Co. He also flexes a similarly expensive Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Emerald. In a different section of the video, he reveals that one of his watches, a Hublot, was actually gifted to him by Dr. Dre. Ross is no stranger to showing off his expensive pieces, which he often does on social media. It often causes fans to debate whether the nice watches are the best use of his money. Despite that people have continued paying attention as the new video has racked up more than 16k views in just a day. Check out the full watch tour below.

Rick Ross' Luxury Watch Tour

Earlier this week, Ross weighed into political discussion with a video shared to social media that addressed Trump supporters directly. “Let’s make it clear, you vote for who you wanna vote for, it’s fine with me, but one of my homies, he was just like, ‘I can’t wait ’til Trump get back in here. He had a n**ga eatin’.’ And I just don’t want nobody to be a delusional. You can’t be a delusional n**ga. Did he have you eating or was it a nationwide, worldwide pandemic and you n**gas stole the money?” he says in the clip.

Last year, Rick Ross teamed up with Meek Mill for a feature packed collaborative album called Too Good To Be True. Despite the amount of talent involved the album undersold some fan expectations. What do you think of Rick Ross' expensive watch collection? What's your favorite piece he shows off in the video? Let us know in the comment section below.

