Meek Mill Says Joe Biden Is "Too Old" To Be President

Meek Mill called out Joe Biden on Twitter, earlier this week, suggesting that the 81-year-old is too elderly to be President of the United States. The Philadelphia rapper had been responding to a report that Biden said he delivered a message to Iran’s leaders with the airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“Joe Biden is too old to be our president ‘respectfully’ wtf is going on in the American system that yall pushing this through like it’s okay to trust what we seeing,” he wrote. “We talking [missiles] … advance technology… mental and physical warfare …. That’s not a lane for the older!”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House January 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden is traveling to Allentown, Pennsylvania today, where he will visit small businesses and discuss his economic agenda. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Ebro Darden was among the many users to respond to Meek's take. He wrote: "The President has a staff of 1800 people. I don’t think any President is an expert on all topics." Another fan disagreed with Meek: "If his age is a problem, then keep the problems coming because he has been extremely effective. He has my vote!" One more user replied: "Bruh, what? Look at his record, he’s had a better presidency so far than the last 3 presidents. Yall gotta stop misleading people. If you don’t like him, cool. But to say he’s too old? He’s getting the job done at a high rate. His age hasn’t stopped anything…"

Joe Biden is too old to be our president “respectfully “ wtf is going on in the American system that yall pushing this through like it’s okay to trust what we seeing … we talking missles … advance technology… mental and physical warfare …. That’s not a lane for the older 🧐 https://t.co/RaTs7rYWK1 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 16, 2024

