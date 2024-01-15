Meek Mill & Roc Nation Face Lawsuit Over Alleged Failed Payments To Production Company

Meek Mill and Roc Nation are facing a lawsuit from the production company, Good Company Pictures. They allegedly failed to honor “clearly stated payment obligations” for its services. The lawsuit claims the company followed through on providing production services for a Meek Mill concert at Madison Square Garden. However, they were never properly compensated. “Although Good Company provided the requested services, and despite Meek Mill and Roc Nation’s promises to pay Good Company, Good Company has not received any payment to date,” the lawsuit reads.

Specifically, Good Company Pictures says it expected $200,000 in exchange for its pre and post-production work. “On October 26, 2021, Roc Nation, acting on its own behalf and on behalf of its then-client Meek Mill, advised Good Company that there was a $200,000 budget for the Production (excluding post-MSG Performance expenses such as interviews, clearances, licensing, or post production),” the docs obtained by AllHipHop explain. “Roc Nation advised Good Company to invoice $100,000 to Roc Nation and represented that it had secured a commitment for the remaining $100,000 to be paid by Meek Mill.”

Meek Mill & JAY-Z Attend Roc Nation Brunch

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z and Meek Mill attend 2019 Roc Nation THE. BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Unfortunately for Good Company, Meek ended up wanting to own the footage and approvals for the production. In turn, the company contacted him to cover the spent money and says he “promised payment was forthcoming.” The lawsuit continues: “On January 29, 2022, Good Company informed Roc Nation that it would like to be paid in full for the $166,137.86 it spent to date in connection with the Production before proceeding with its remaining work. On March 14, 2022, having not heard from Roc Nation, Good Company sent another request for payment. On May 26, 2022, still awaiting payment and a response, Good Company sent an invoice for $166,137.86 to Roc Nation. The invoice reflected work performed by Good Company covering the ‘First Phase of MSG production expenses only [and which] [d]oes not include any licensing, clearances, or post production of any kind.'"

Good Company hopes to earn $166,137.86 as a result of the lawsuit. Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

