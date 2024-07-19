Donald Trump Gets Republicans Misty-Eyed With Post-Assassination Attempt Speech

The former President appeared emotional during the speech.

Former President Donald Trump was almost assassinated last weekend by Thomas Matthew Crooks. Overall, it was a truly shocking event that was captured on live cameras. In the end, the presidential candidate had a part of his ear blown off. However, that was all that happened to him. The shooter was neutralized and Trump was able to turn it into a photo op. This week, Donald Trump was at the Republican National Convention, where some Republicans were wearing ear patches in solidarity.

Throughout the week, there were speeches from a whole host of people. Amber Rose was perhaps the most controversial speaker, as both Democrats and Republicans were unamused. Last night, Donald Trump finally got his turn to speak, and as you can imagine, he was there to talk about the assassination attempt. The speech has some Republicans in tears, while he himself was getting emotional while claiming that he should have died that day.

Donald Trump Speaks

As for the upcoming election in November, Trump is currently in the lead Nationally and is also winning in key battleground states. With Joe Biden's cognitive decline on full display, many Democrats are starting to get worried that if he stays in the race, a landslide victory for Trump could be all but guaranteed. Needless to say, the Dems have a lot of soul-searching to do over the coming days. In fact, there are now rumors that Biden will drop out as early as the weekend, opening the door for Kamala Harris to take over.

Let us know what you thought about the Trump assassination plot, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this will help Donald Trump get elected? Do you believe that his opponent President Joe Biden will be stepping out of the race? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the world's events.

