Stephen A Smith Urges Joe Biden To Drop Out Of Presidential Race

ESPN The Magazine's After Dark Party
NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 15: ESPN NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith arriving at the ESPN The Magazine's After Dark Party in the Metropolitan Big Room at Generations Hall on February 15, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Stephen A Smith is taking a hard stance against the President.

Stephen A Smith has always been extremely transparent about his political opinions. Overall, he is a bit of a centrist. The type of person who has voted for Republicans and Democrats during his adulthood. Recently, however, Smith has been making it clear that he dislikes both Joe Biden and Donald Trump. As it stands, there are numerous questions about Biden's health. Meanwhile, Trump continues to be one of the most divisive figures in American political history.

Last night, Joe Biden and Donald Trump took part in a debate. As it turns out, this debate was not particularly productive. In fact, many felt like it was a complete clown show. Biden had numerous slip-ups, and it is clear that his cognition is in decline. Following the debate, Smith took to social media where he admonished the Democrats for forcing Biden to run. Clearly, he would like to see the President step down, immediately.

Stephen A Smith Speaks

"So do y’all finally want to stop arguing with me about Biden now???" Smith wrote. "Have your fears now been confirmed? @MichelleObama. @VP. Somebody. Please help! Biden’s team WANTED this? His staff, His loved ones…. How could you put him out there like that!How could you!" At this point, there is no indication that Biden will step down. However, if he does, it will certainly be a massive story that will make constituents question why he was running, in the first place.

Let us know what you think of this take from Stephen A Smith, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Joe Biden is going to step out of the race? If he does, who do you believe is going to be the replacement? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite entertainers and their upcoming projects.

