Cardi B Shows Off The Elaborate Mother's Day Gifts She Received

She's no stranger to receiving huge gifts.

Mother's Day took place over the weekend and as you'd expect the rap world celebrated just like everyone else. For some that included paying tribute to their own mothers and wives. But for others who are mothers themselves, they were the center of attention. That was the case for Cardi B who is the mother of two children, Kulture and Wave. She had the children with former Migos rapper Offset, whom she's always had a turbulent relationship with. Though rumors of infidelity and shots taken back and forth online emerged late last year, the pair seem to be doing okay now.

Some major evidence for that includes the elaborate collection of gifts Cardi received for Mother's day. "Spoiled💐" she captioned her most recent Instagram post. The flower emoji in particular was a good choice as she showed off the stunning array of flowers she was gifted. Consequently, it's far from the first time Offset has gone above-and-beyond spoiling Cardi. She's been known to post similarly elaborate gifts the "SET IT OFF" rapper has sent her in the past. "Will spoil you but never be loyal to you… seems legit😂" one fan in the comments observes about the seeming contrast in recent news for the couple. Check out the post Cardi shared below.

Cardi B Mothers Day Gift Post

Cardi B recently made for a grand finale at this year's MET Gala carpet. She wore an incredibly elaborate black dress that required numerous assistants to carry alongside her. But what fans are more interested in than her fashion is her music. She's reportedly releasing her long-awaited second studio album at some point this year. She's dropped two singles from the record so far though it doesn't have an official release date.

What do you think of Offset spoiling Cardi B for Mother's day just a few months after incidents of rumored infidelity? Do you agree with some of the fans theorizing that he's compensating for cheating with his large gestures? Let us know in the comment section below.

