ASAP Rocky Admits Rihanna Is A Fierce Design Competitor While Discussing Their Work

ASAP Rocky recently joined Complex's "Sneaker Shopping" series to talk about his fashion moves, new music, his family with Rihanna, and more. On that last point, he revealed that the couple doesn't really talk about work very often at home, despite the fact they have individual style empires to preside over and take to the next level. While this may surprise some folks out there, A$AP Rocky joked that RiRi is a competitor in the space, and a fierce one at that. It doesn't compare to their actual competition, though: who can go the longest without dropping a new album. Sadly, fans kept the score for seven years at this point.

"Nah, we in competition," A$AP Rocky remarked of his partner Rihanna when asked by Joe La Puma whether or not they share design notes, elaborating further on this joking comment. "No, I'm f***ing with you. That's my ace. Like, every now and then, we totally don't even talk about what we're doing. But Puma is just separate. When we in the house, we barely try to talk about work but every now and then I might see some s**t she doing, and if it's fire, I call up Puma and I'm tight about it. [...] But nah, it's dope s**t."

Read More: Rihanna Opens Up About The Biggest Difficulties Of Motherhood

ASAP Rocky Trial

Elsewhere on "Sneaker Shopping," A$AP Rocky spoke on his sons and revealed whether or not he plans to save up a sneaker collection for them to wear when they are older. "I am, but I'm selfish," the father of two cheekily stated. "I'm just going to give them what was in my size. So like, hopefully they fit that size. If they could fit it, they can have it."

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky still has a civil assault lawsuit to handle following his criminal acquittal in the A$AP Relli case. Relli wants to take this to civil court despite his loss in the criminal sphere, seeking monetary compensation for his experience. For those unaware, Relli accused Rocky of shooting at him in Los Angeles a couple of years ago amid tensions over A$AP Mob loyalty and a group member's funeral costs. We will see if the outcome is any different.