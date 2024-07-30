Kid Cudi Can Officially Walk Again

Good news for Cudi fans.

Kid Cudi found himself in a whole lot of pain back in April when he injured his leg during a performance at Coachella. Overall, the footage of the accident was quite harrowing as the artist jumped off stage and twisted up his ankle. This subsequently led to a stay at the hospital where Cudi even had to get surgery. It was not a fun time for the artist, and he was pretty forthcoming about what he was going through. Not to mention, he even had to delay a tour.

However, throughout all of this hardship, Cudi has shown tremendous perseverance and determination. He has been rehabbing his leg for months, and after a few weeks of hardship, it seems like things are finally looking up for the artist. Below, you can see a video of the artist walking normally. While he still has some rehab to go through, it appears as though Cudi is feeling less pain and appears much happier than before.

Kid Cudi Is Getting Better

"This is F@$!%KIN crazy. I didnt think this would happen so soon. Damn near walkin regular, not much pain, smooth fluid motion. The Return of the Chosen..." Cudi wrote. Getting into an accident that injures you is never a fun time. A lot of Cudi's life had to be put on hold. However, it seems like he is just a few weeks away from potentially being able to tour again. For Cudi fans, this is most certainly some amazing news.