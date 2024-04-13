Pink Siifu Releases "GOT FOOD AT THE CRIB'!" To Bandcamp, But It's Not What You Would Expect

Underground and experimental rapper Pink Siifu has always been trying out unique techniques to deliver music that is truly separate from the rest of the genre. The Alabama born and Cincinnati-raised MC has been doing well for himself since 2017 operating in this manner. The last project we heard from him dropped back on Halloween in 2023 called IT'S TOO QUIET..'!! Now, Pink Siifu is returning with a new album called GOT FOOD AT THE CRIB'! with an exclusive release to Bandcamp.

However, this is not your traditional album. What do we mean by that? Well, Pink Siifu decided to ditch the tracklist and essentially give fans 22 minutes of continuous music. It is basically up to the listener to decipher where a track stops and starts, making for a more engaging listening experience.

Listen To GOT FOOD AT THE CRIB'! VOL. 1

Siifu is not just doing this once either. On his Instagram, he revealed that there will be another volume coming in the near future, possibly this year. Part of the reason he might have gone in this direction could be based on this statement he posted on his account recently. "ALL THESE NXGGAS NEED BETTA HELP CRAFTING THEY ALBUMS'!! GOT THA WHOLE WORLD TO HELP THEM MAKE SOME S*** WE DOIN W THA SAME 4-7 NXGGAS'!! WE THA NXGGAS YALL FAVS WANNA BE'!!"

Siifu is not just doing this once either. On his Instagram, he revealed that there will be another volume coming in the near future, possibly this year. Part of the reason he might have gone in this direction could be based on this statement he posted on his account recently. "ALL THESE NXGGAS NEED BETTA HELP CRAFTING THEY ALBUMS'!! GOT THA WHOLE WORLD TO HELP THEM MAKE SOME S*** WE DOIN W THA SAME 4-7 NXGGAS'!! WE THA NXGGAS YALL FAVS WANNA BE'!!"

