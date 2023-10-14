Valee And MVW Tease Their Forthcoming LP With “Créme De La Créme” Featuring Pink Siifu

Chicago rapper Valee and producer MVW are gearing up for the release of their collaboration project next week. They are doing so by giving their fans and hungry listeners a sweet treat, "Créme de la Créme." It is one of a few singles that will land on their album VALEEDATION, according to Fader. Valee and MVW got the ball rolling on this tape back on March 31 with "Yo Yo" featuring Tony Shhnow." After that, we got a handful of other teasers. "Could Be," "Pistachio," featuring Zelooperz, "Tailor Swift" (hilarious title), and now "Créme de la Créme."

It has been a busy year for Valee as just a few months ago he teamed with another great producer, Harry Fraud. Virtuoso (not really appropriately titled) did feature a lot of talent. Action Bronson, Saba, MAVI, and more landed on it. However, Valee got a little too repetitive and it soured the listen fairly quickly.

Listen To "Créme De La Créme" From Valee, MVW, And Pink Siifu

So, hopefully, with this new listen, there will be improvements. VALEEDATION is expected to be out on October 20. In the meantime, we have this one last single. It features the effervescent artist Pink Siifu. It is a dark, moody, and spacious beat that each rapper performs well on.

