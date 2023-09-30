Valee & MVW Feel Like Pop Stars On New Single, “Tailor Swift”

Valee may have already dropped a collaborative album with Harry Fraud, Virtuoso, but he's by no means done with 2023. Moreover, he just released a new single "Tailor Swift" with producer and multi-genre artist MVW, and it makes for a fitting and engaging listen. As such, it's exciting to hear that their full-length collab project, VALEEDATION, will drop very soon on Friday, October 20. On it, we should expect more of the abstract piano playing, carefree delivery, witty lines, and zany vibes that this single displays. The Chicago MC has long been one of the scene's most interesting and influential voices, and the fact that he's still going should be a treat for everyone.

Furthermore, "Tailor Swift" hints towards this upcoming project being a little more off-kilter than usual for the 35-year-old- which is saying something. With just this cut to go by, it feels like the dwindling and odd rhythmic piano keys will be a big part of this, which might extend to other melodic elements. Sharp snares, hissy hi-hats, and atmospheric effects also contribute to this song's hypnotizing nature, and hopefully MVW continued down this path a few more times along his beat-making travels. Of course, part of the excitement behind a Valee release is that you don't really know what you'll get until you get it. Still, you can count on his deadpan delivery, odd flows, and nonchalant lyrics to guide you through.

Valee & MVW's "Tailor Swift": Stream

Meanwhile, VALEEDATION will be equally exciting from a rapping and production standpoint. Previous albums from Michael Vincent Waller like CONNECTIONS, which also featured the "Vibrant" lyricist, demonstrates the breadth of his abilities and influences. No matter what style or sound they decide to tackle, we're probably getting one of the most unique and visionary underground albums of the year very soon. If you haven't heard "Tailor Swift" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout bars below. Also, check back in with HNHH for more news and updates on Valee, MVW, and more great hip-hop drops every week.

Quotable Lyrics

Like they resurrect Bruce Lee, my flip-flops are kicking,

Like I resurrect Bruce Lee, my b***h closet flip and flip,

Bought a new everything, now my b***h closet flip,

Holographic lines in my paper, hundred loose leafs

