Royce Da 5'9" Honors Kendrick Lamar On New "Monsters" Series

Royce Da 5'9" recently launched his new Monsters series, which sees the Detroit native pay tribute weekly to different hip-hop greats. He kicked off the Monster Energy-sponsored series with a compilation of the highs of Kendrick Lamar's career, featuring a remix of “Backseat Freestyle.” According to the post, he'll be “paying homage to a different monster in the culture” every week.

“I know, I know fanfare is fun, it’s fun to compare, but some people are different,” he says in a voiceover. “Who else in culture would you say has superhuman skill or ability and if that made the world better for your own unique experience — somehow better.” He continued, sharing that Kendrick Lamar would be his first "Monster."

Royce Da 5'9" Calls Kendrick Lamar A "Monster"

“With that being said, this week I chose Kendrick Lamar. Why? Because as a[n] artist, he checks every single box. The man is a monster. A monster," he said. Fans are flooding his comments section with their requests for which "monster" he should highlight next. Clearly, Royce Da 5'9" has nothing but nice things to say about Kendrick Lamar. Unfortunately, that isn't the case for Lupe Fiasco. He threw some shade at his former podcast co-host on a verse in "Never The Same" last month. He alluded to the falling out he had with the rapper back in 2021.

"I’m not here to bury the hatch, it’s just I don’t care to relax," Royce Da 5'9" raps on the song. "I don’t think that Lupe’s who I should spit my disparity at, I don’t think Mickey Factz is who I should give a charity match." What do you think of Royce Da 5'9" paying homage to Kendrick Lamar on his new Monsters series? How do you think he did? What "monster" would you like to see him honor next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

