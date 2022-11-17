The drama involving Blueface’s family continues to play out on social media. The rapper hasn’t released a project since he shared his debut studio album, Find the Beat, back in 2020. These days, he’s more recognized for his online antics with girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, or their controversial physical altercations. However, his recent arrest put him back in the spotlight, and his mother is speaking on the situation.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa, has often been at odds with her son and Rock. They’ve waged verbal war on social media, and Karlissa took to Instagram to deliver a message about his attempted murder arrest. “Y’all got to be some of the slowest people on the bus, I swear to god,” she said.

“Don’t come talkin’ to us about no bail money. Don’t come talkin’ to us about my son,” Karlissa continued. “We created ‘Thotiana.’ We paid for it. Me, his father, my husband, and Jaidyn. We paid for the song. We helped create your artist for you. Don’t talk to us about no goddamn bail money.”

Following Blueface’s arrest, the mother of his children, Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Rock engaged in an online spat of sorts. Rock has been with Blueface for years, and despite their drama, the pair seem solid. Meanwhile, Jaidyn announced her pregnancy and gave birth during Blueface’s relationship with Rock.

The two women have repeatedly bumped heads, and often, their arguments erupt on social media. Rock posed alongside Wack 100 as she spoke about holding down Blueface while he was in jail, but Jaidyn contested that both Blueface and Wack called her in their time of need.

It doesn’t look as if Blueface will be receiving any financial help from several members of his family. However, on Twitter, Chrisean continues to tease her relationship with the rapper. Blueface is reportedly out of jail after posting a $50K bond.

