The case involving Blueface received an update after the rapper was charged with attempted murder. Earlier this week, Blueface was taken into custody after it was alleged that he shot a man months ago. More information is being shared about the incident now that the rapper posted $50k bond.

According to TMZ, the shooting itself resulted from the victim cracking a joke. While in Vegas at the Euphoric Gentle’s Club, Blueface and his entourage were upset after the man quipped that the rapper was engaging with “some females in a cheap vehicle.”

The remark seemed innocent enough, but it’s reported that Blue and his team didn’t quite find it funny. The victim was allegedly first physically assaulted by the rapper’s crew and when he attempted to flee in his vehicle, Blueface is accused of firing shots at the truck. The man reportedly suffered a “bullet graze wound” to his left hand. His vehicle also showed markings from the shooting.

Grainy black and white surveillance footage was leaked online showing the incident. Although Blueface is seen in the clip, it is difficult to determine who fired shots. The rapper’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, immediately took to social media to express her grief over his arrest. She then linked with her former foe, Wack 100, in solidarity to help bail Blueface out of jail.

This sparked yet another back and forth between Rock and the mother of Blueface’s children, Jaidyn Alexis. The two women have often engaged in a war of words pertaining to their involvement with the “Thotiana” hitmaker.

Additionally, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa, stated that she wasn’t going to help finance his bond.

“Don’t come talkin’ to us about no bail money. Don’t come talkin’ to us about my son,” she said. “We created ‘Thotiana.’ We paid for it. Me, his father, my husband, and Jaidyn. We paid for the song. We helped create your artist for you. Don’t talk to us about no goddamn bail money.”

Meanwhile, Blueface is back on daddy duties as he shared a video showing him dropping his son off at school.

