Kodak Black’s daughter, Yuri Kapri, met Lil Baby at Paris Fashion Week as she celebrated her first birthday. Moreover, Yak announced her birth a year ago, which coincided almost exactly with the one-year anniversary of his early release from prison. While the two MCs kept busy at shows from the likes of Kenzo Menswear, Kodak’s little girl had her fun.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kodak Black walks the runway during the Nahmias Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

“Happy Z Day Baby,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “You A Star Girl #SG Sniper Girl #QueenYuri S/O @lilbaby Lol My Baby Gone Talk So Much S**t When She Able To , She Done Been Out The Country On Big Jets B4 She Was 1, Yea Bae You Pressha.”

Meanwhile, the Atlanta rapper posed for some cute pictures with Yuri on what appeared to be a red carpet of some kind. After all, it is Paris Fashion Week, so everyone looks stunning in these snaps. Also, Kodak made another Instagram post to commemorate his Paris visit as a whole. Additionally, he spoke on the significance of these dates being so close together.

“I’m Sitting In Paris Like WOW I Really Made It Out The Projects Forreal !” he expressed. “Trump Freed Me ( 1-20-21 ) I Came Home & Made My Blessing Baby Yuri , She Was Posta Been Born ( 1-21-22 ) After Complications Throughout The Whole Labor Process She End Up Baking For A Lil While Shortly After She Entered This World The Next Day !!! Anyways ( 1-22-23 ) My Baby Turnt 1 In Paris & It Feels Delightful,” adding a hear-surrounded emoji to cap the post off.

In other news, Lil Baby recently dropped a divisive verse on Trippie Redd’s new album MANSION MUSIK. What’s more is that even streamers like Kai Cenat couldn’t soften their shock, whether on camera or online. Moreover, his thoughts and reactions went viral for some hilarious moments and observations. Still, Baby’s numbers and profile haven’t dropped, and he’s still a pretty beloved and incredibly talented MC.

Kai Cenat reacts to Lil Baby’s verse on Trippie Redd’s album pic.twitter.com/Szlj6Jg80J — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 21, 2023

Still, what do you think of Kodak Black’s daughter meeting Lil Baby at Paris Fashion Week? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more wholesome hip-hop moments and meet-ups.