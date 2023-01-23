Fresh off of the Parish Fashion Week runway, Kodak Black is back with new heat.

This morning, Kodak Black shared a brand new single titled, “Maui Woop” — his first official drop of 2023. The new single takes inspiration from a recent trip to Hawaii, as seen in the music video, where he reflects on his early beginnings, how far life’s taken him, and his brush with death.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kodak Black walks the runway during the Nahmias Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

The rapper’s new single also serves as an homage to XXXTENTACION. Released right before X’s 25th birthday, Kodak Black opens up by referencing the death of his “Roll In Peace” collaborator. “I was in Hawaii/ Thinking about XXXTENTACION, when a n***a shot me,” he raps on the first verse. Later on, he raps, “Thinkin’ ’bout XXX, if a n***a get ups on me, then I’ll let him take it.”

Yak had a huge weekend that included massive contributions at Paris Fashion Week. Not only did he walk the runway, but he also collaborated with Doni Nahmias for NAHMIAS’s FW23 California Poetry collection.

“He has a hit single called ‘Super Gremlin,’ so he gave me his notebook and we took the handwritten lyrics and turned it into an artwork, and then made a faux fur fabric and created this oversize hoodie with it,” Nahmias told Hypebeast of his collaboration with Kodak. “He then wrote NAHMIAS throughout, so it’s all his handwriting in the print.”

Kodak Black released Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 in October, serving as his second project of 2022 following, Back For Everything.

Check out Kodak Black’s new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m in Maui Maui, thinkin’ ’bout you and all my n***as

For everybody who lost they fuckin’ life to that pistol

And for everybody on that slab right now, my n***a, I’m with you

Behind these Jim Maui shades on, you don’t see my vision

[Via]