Donnell Rawlings Tries To Explain "Sus" Picture Of Him, Diddy & Russell Simmons At A Party

As a hilarious comedian, there are two things that are relevant to bring up about Donnell Rawlings for this story: he was going to end up on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast eventually, and he's met a whole lot of celebrities over the years that he might not want to hang out with again. Moreover, Sharpe asked him about a picture that went viral of the Washington, D.C. native hanging out with Diddy, Russell Simmons, and more celebrities at a boat party some years ago. Rawlings had to explain himself a little bit, especially given the heinous accusations against both executives and how he seemed to sit in between Combs' legs in the angle of the snapshot.

"I ain’t even know he was back there," Donnell Rawlings told Shannon Sharpe of the Diddy photo. "I photobombed and I was in an awkward position. You don’t got to say 'between the man’s legs.' You got the wrong wordplay. I photobombed and was in a situation where people perceived to be very suspect. Or as the kids say, 'sus'... You know how I knew I was f***ed up, because Diddy looked at me like, 'Damn, somebody get this n***a off the boat.'"

Read More: Jodeci Member DeVante Swing Dismissed From Diddy Assault Lawsuit

Donnell Rawlings Tells Shannon Sharpe About Diddy Photo

"Everybody knows 'freak-offs,'" Donnell Rawlings posited, speaking on the hypocrisy of people acting outraged over Diddy parties when that's part of what they've always assumed about Hollywood to begin with. "Everybody know Hollywood is Hollywood. I don’t understand why all these motherf***ers act like, ‘Oh my God, they had a mansion party and they had cocaine and all these orgies and drugs' and stuff. [...] I’ll tell you. It’s a photo that’s gone viral that 10 years ago.