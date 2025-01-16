Jodeci Member DeVante Swing Dismissed From Diddy Assault Lawsuit

DeVante Swing is one of many artists who benefited from Diddy's involvement. It was Diddy who allegedly helped to shape the aesthetic and style of Swing's group, Jodeci. The same involvement that benefited Swing, however, came back to haunt him. The singer and songwriter was named in a sexual assault lawsuit alongside Diddy in October. A woman named Liza Gardner claims that Diddy assaulted her, and DeVante Swing was in the room while it happened. Now, however, Swing is being taken off the lawsuit.

DeVante Swing has been removed from the lawsuit. Liza Gardner said that she wanted to "voluntarily dismiss all claims" against the Jodeci member without prejudice. This is definitely good news for the singer, but it does not mean he's completely in the clear. Liza Gardner reserves the right to refile the accusations she has made against DeVante Swing in the future if she chooses. It's worth noting that Swing is the person with whom Gardner was closest when the alleged Diddy assault took place. She claims that the Jodeci star was serving as her "co-guardian" at the time, since she was only 16.

DeVante Swing Is Currently Clear Of Charges

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Singer DeVante Swing of the R&B group Jodeci performs onstage during RnB Rewind: Fall Edition produced by Bobby Dee Presents at Toyota Arena on November 12, 2022 in Ontario, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Liza Gardner alleges that DeVante Swing provided her with drugs and alcohol and "prostituted" her to Diddy. She also claimed that another music star, Aaron Hall, participated in the assault. Gardner alleged that she was "coerced into having sex with [Sean] Combs," and then "Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced [her] to have sex with him." DeVante Swing was not accused of participating in the assault, but he was accused of letting it happen. "Unbeknownst to Ms. Gardner at the time," the original suit read. "Defendant Swing was in the room when this assault took place and did not take any steps to prevent this abuse from occurring."