Pharrell Faces Backlash After Explaining His Hatred For Politics

Pharrell says that he hates politics and that supporting either party is "supporting division." He shared his thoughts during the 5th Annual Black Ambition Demo Day at Sacred Space Miami on Friday. At the event, he was presented with the key to the city.

"I hate politics. I despise them. It's a magic trick. It's not real. I don’t believe in either side, because if you’re on either side, you’re supporting division,” Pharrell said, as caught by the Miami New Times. “We can’t just be the inspiration for American capitalism; we need to start capitalizing on that.”

When The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip of Pharrell's comments on Instagram, debate ensued. "He ain’t wrong. NEITHER side is truly for the people. They’re BOTH paid by the same people that lobby against us if the people want change WE have to change it," one user wrote. Another countered: "Once someone say they hate politics that tells me everything i need to know fr." One more added: 'Why do people talk when they are so out of touch?! Stop talking about something you’re not fully educated in!! Jesus."

Pharrell's Political Views

It's not the first time Pharrell has expanded on why he tends to abstain from talking politics. Back in 2024, he said that he doesn't "do politics" while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. He said at the time: “There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.’”