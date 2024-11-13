Joe Biden Promises Donald Trump A "Smooth Transition" In White House Meeting

Joe Biden and Donald Trump sat down for a chat on Wednesday.

Joe Biden met with Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, promising the incumbent president a "smooth transition" of power when he takes over the Oval Office in January. In a video from their meeting, the two appeared cordial while discussing the situation. "We're looking forward to having, like we said, a smooth transition, do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated, what you need," Biden said. "Welcome, welcome back."

Trump responded to his opponent from 2020: "Politics is tough, and it's many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate very much a transition that's so smooth it'll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe." White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre later confirmed to Reuters that the two spoke for roughly two hours. "It was a substantive meeting," she told reporters. "They discussed important national security and domestic policy issues facing the nation and the world."

Joe Biden Meets With Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden continued the tradition inviting the newly-elected president to meet at the White House after Trump won the presidential election on November 5. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As for the topic of the rest of their conversation, Trump told the New York Post they "talked very much about the Middle East," adding that he "wanted to know his views on where we are. And he gave them to me, he was very gracious." Biden originally beat Trump in the 2020 election, but afterward, Trump didn't invite Biden for a meeting at the White House, as had been tradition. As for why Biden didn't take the same path, Jean-Pierre explained: "He believes in the norms, he believes in our institution, he believes in the peaceful transfer of power."

Joe Biden Promises Peaceful Transition Of Power