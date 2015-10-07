presidential race
- Pop CultureDwayne Johnson Addresses Presidential Run RumorsDwayne Johnson broke his silence on the idea of a presidential run.By Rex Provost
- SportsManny Pacquiao Concedes Philippines Presidential Race Amid Huge BlowoutManny Pacquiao had no chance of winning.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsKanye West Takes Aim At Joe Biden In New TweetsKanye West seems to be dead set on going after Joe Biden in November.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDonald Trump May Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race: ReportDonald Trump's psyche has been described as "fragile" and some Republican operatives are nervous that he will drop out of the 2020 Election.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJoe Biden Secures Democratic Nomination With New Delegate CountJoe Biden just received a huge win that pushes him one step closer to the Presidency.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsCardi B Blames Lack of Young Voters For Bernie Sanders Dropping OutCardi B went after young people for not voting for Bernie Sanders after the Democratic candidate withdrew from the 2020 Presidential Race.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsKiller Mike Likens Bernie Sanders To Martin Luther King Jr. & Gets Slammed OnlineKiller Mike further backed his statement. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureDaymond John Believes Kim Kardashian Will Be President One Day Daymond John actually listed some legit reasons as to how Kim Kardashian could become President one day. By Dominiq R.
- EntertainmentTrevor Noah Is Done With Wokeness: "This S**t Is Getting Ridiculous!"He called the new level of wokeness is "insanity."By Erika Marie
- SocietyFire Destroys Brazil's National Museum, 20 Million Artifacts DestroyedBudgetary cuts are being blamed for the building's vulnerability to fire.By Devin Ch
- SocietyOprah On Potential Presidency: "It’s Just Not In My Spirit"Oprah curves all the rumors around the Oprah 2020 campaign, in an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Ann Silvio.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWho Are Your Favorite Rappers Voting For?We tally up who's voting for who in hip hop. By Patrick Lyons
- LifeDonald Trump Crudely Refers To Women In Unearthed AudioDonald Trump details an attempt to seduce a married women, among other things, in audio that has just surfaced from 2005.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChance The Rapper Says He's Voting For Hillary ClintonChance The Rapper speaks on hurdles he faces with The Grammys and reveals who he is voting for in Billboard's new cover story.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJohn Legend Speaks On Stop & Frisk Law And Presidential Debate With The Breakfast ClubWatch John Legend's new interview with The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJimmy Kimmel's "Lie Witness News" Asks People About Presidential Debate Prior To DebateJimmy Kimmel hits the streets before the presidential debate to ask people about the presidential debate.By Rose Lilah
- LifePresidential Debate Tonight, Anticipated To Be Most Watched Of All TimeThe first U.S Presidential Debate with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is tonight, and it's predicted to have more viewers than any debate in history.By hnhh
- Society69-Year Old Woman Punched In The Face By Trump SupporterA Trump supporter punched Shirley Teeter, 69, in the face outside a rally.By hnhh
- SocietyPresident Obama Calls Donald Trump "Unfit" For Presidency, Trump RespondsPresident Obama declares Donald Trump "unfit to serve as president."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBernie Sanders Used DMX's "Where The Hood At" For His Walk Out MusicIs Bernie Sanders the most lit presidential candidate?By hnhh
- SocietyChingy Takes Back His Endorsement Of Donald TrumpChingy's fans convinced him that Donald Trump is not a worthy presidential candidate. By Angus Walker
- SocietyKiller Mike Introduces Bernie Sanders In AtlantaKiller Mike gave the introductory speech for Bernie Sanders out in Atlanta.By Rose Lilah
- SocietyJoey Bada$$ Discusses Young Black Voter Issues On The Nightly ShowJoey Bada$$ explains his political beliefs on the Larry Wilmore's Nightly Show.By Danny Schwartz