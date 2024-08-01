Kamala Harris Swiftly Responds To Donald Trump Questioning Her Race

Kamala Harris is not going to take any BS.

Kamala Harris is now the Democratic nominee for President. Overall, it is going to be an interesting race as she is taking on former President Donald Trump. When Biden was the presumptive nominee, the polls were not looking good for Democrats. Biden was losing in almost every swing state, while Trump continued to increase his lead nationally. However, with Harris taking over, the polls have flipped. Harris is showing lots of strength and if the election were held today, it's looking more and more likely that she would win.

Of course, Trump is doing everything he can to put his opponent's credibility into question. For instance, while speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump made some bizarre comments about Harris' race. He said that Kamala can't possibly be black as she has always identified as Indian. Perhaps Trump is confused, as Harris has always been open about being of Jamaican and Indian descent.

Kamala Harris Addresses Her Supporters

During a recent rally, Kamala Harris spoke about Trump's comments. As she explained, this is just yet another attempt at being a divisive candidate for President. It was a strong statement that showcases how Harris is not scared of going up against the former president. Instead, she seems to be embracing the challenge, and the moment at large. Only time will tell whether or not her message continues to resonate with voters.