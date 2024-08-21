Hulk Hogan Attacks Kamala Harris In Bizarre Drunk Racist Rant

Where have we seen this before?

Hulk Hogan has been a huge supporter of Donald Trump as of late. Overall, he was a speaker at the RNC, where he ripped his shirt off to reveal his Trump/Vance attire. His appearance at the convention was mocked online, and in retrospect, some wonder why Republicans would even invite him. After all, the DNC has been filled with distinguished speakers such as Barack and Michelle Obama, AOC, Bernie Sanders, and even Joe Biden himself.

Kamala Harris is gaining momentum in the polls, and some of Trump's biggest fans are starting to get a bit worried about his chances. Ultimately, the Trump campaign has stalled out and some believe that he is making all of the wrong moves right now. Well, with backers like Hogan, his chances aren't exactly improving. We say this because at a recent event, Hogan was drunk and went on a bit of a racist tangent about Harris and her Indian heritage.

Read More: Hulk Hogan Reportedly Close To Signing With WWE Again

Hulk Hogan Rants To The Crowd

While speaking to the crowd, Hogan asks them if they want to see him body slam Harris. Subsequently, he asks if she is Indian. He then follows this up with a "how" which appears to be directed at the Republican line of questioning regarding her ethnicity. It should be noted that Harris has never hidden the fact that she is of Jamaican and Indian descent. However, some are using her background as a means to ask denigrating questions. It's the Obama birther narrative all over again.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. What do you make of Hulk Hogan becoming a huge Donald Trump supporter? Do you believe that Kamala Harris can defeat Trump in the November election? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on the latest events and breaking news items.