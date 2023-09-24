Hulk Hogan And Sky Daily Marry In Family-Only Ceremony In Florida

Two months after getting engaged, Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily have gotten married at an intimate ceremony in Florida. The pair wed in front of a small gathering of family at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Clearwater this past Friday. Daily looked radiant in a sleeveless, strapless dress courtesy of Rue de Seine. Meanwhile, Hogan was dressed to the nines in a sharp tuxedo, though he did add an iconic bandana to the mix.

It's Hogan's third marriage and Daily's second. However, Daily has been very candid about just how special Hogan makes her feel. "I wasn't allowed to watch a lot of TV growing up. I knew who Hulk Hogan was obviously, but I hadn't seen any of his fights or watched any wrestling. But I think he liked the fact that he had to ask me for my number as opposed to everyone else just jamming their number into his hand. He knew I was interested in Terry, not Hulk. He swept me off my feet and he is my ultimate male. I've never been with someone who puts me first in every single thing. When I wake up in the morning he's there ready to hand me my coffee," Daily told the Daily Mail back in July.

Hogan Reflects On Iconic Career

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 08: Hulk Hogan attends Celebrity Sports Agent, Darren Prince Host Invite-Only, Private Event For His New Best Selling Book 'Aiming High' at Komodo on October 8, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Darren Prince Book Release Party)

TMZ obtained images of the happy couple, which you can check out below. TMZ has been the go-to for all things Hulk during his whirlwind engagement. In images obtained by TMZ, Daily and Hogan were spotted entering Latitude 28 in Clearwater, Florida. The photos show Daily spotting a large engagement ring. Clearly, Hogan went on all out on proposal number three. However, his love life isn't the only thing keeping him in the headlines. Which is rare because, after all, it's Hulk Hogan.

Turning 70 this year, Hogan has opened up about his long wrestling career. He has been brutally candid about the toll that wrestling took on his body. The superstar claims to be unable to feel his legs. Furthermore, he told Men’s Health that he regrets not retiring earlier due to the physical consequences of a nearly 40-year pro wrestling career. However, Hogan has also hinted that he would like to potentially return to the ring one last time for a true retirement fight. Despite this, for now, it appears that Hogan is happy to focus on his impending nuptials and his new future with a new wife.

