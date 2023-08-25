Hulk Hogan’s Disowned Nephew Gets Hilariously Knocked Out In MMA Fight

Did you know that Hulk Hogan has a disowned nephew who is an MMA fighter? Well, now you do. David Bollea (Hogan’s real name is Terry Bollea) has long been distanced from the Hogan family for trying to capitalize off the family name for his own gain. He was disowned by the Hulkster himself many years and has since been trying to carve out his own fighting name in the lower ranks of MMA. Last weekend, Bollea (8-3) was taking part in the Fury Challenger Series. He was actually a last replacement for Josh Wilson in his fight against Paul Garza.

Bollea’s biggest claim to fame aside from being Hogan’s nephew was the time he trying to ride the family name to a reality show called My Girlfriend Wants A Girlfriend. The whole story is absolutely wild and deserves its own spotlight. But for now, let’s return to Fury Challenger Series 5. Bollea is now getting the viral fame he clearly desires, but like for all the wrong reasons.

Read More: Esports team announces tournament in literal sauna

David Bollea Suffers Faceplant KO

Suga Sean ain't the only one dishing out faceplant KOs this weekend!!#FuryChallenger pic.twitter.com/l3Xmbny0hQ — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 20, 2023

It’s hard to tell when it happened during the fight but Bollea was ignominiously dumped on his face by Garza. It’s some pretty lazy work from both fighters but Bollea drops his guard after just a few swings and gets rocked by a hook from Garza. Subsequently, Bollea faceplants onto the mat and rolls onto his back as the referee steps in and calls the fight. Bollea presumably left Houston with his tail between his legs. Furthermore, this was his first in over year so any chance at a comeback win was out of the question. Additionally, while he was 5-0 in his last five fights before Garza, his opponents were a collection 37-67. Not exactly the best the sport has to offer.

But now we all get to laugh at Hogan’s grifter nephew getting his shit rocked on UFC Fight Pass. But of course, maybe it’s catharsis. After all, the wrestling world just lost an absolute legend in Bray Wyatt. Wyatt, who also took on the mantles of The Fiend and Uncle Howdy in recent years, was one of the sport’s most electric performers. It’s hard to believe that we will never again see him emerge from the darkness with the whole world in his hands. Be sure to lift your lanterns and guide the way, wrestling fans.

Read More: Dillon Brooks dunks on Rudy Gobert at FIBA World Cup

[via]