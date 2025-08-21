Hulk Hogan’s Death Could Allegedly Be Linked To Medical Malpractice

November 13, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; WWE professional wrestler Hulk Hogan before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Nets 107-99. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke recently alleged that police body cam footage that could "change the narrative" around his death exists.

Last month, Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71. Reportedly, paramedics were dispatched to his home in Clearwater, Florida at the time for a "cardiac arrest." Now, TMZ Sports has received new information about his death. Per law enforcement sources who spoke to the outlet, an occupational therapist was at Hogan's house when he passed, as stated in a police report.

The report also states that the therapist told officers the wrestling icon had allegedly been a victim of medical malpractice. They alleged that his phrenic nerve was "severed" during a recent procedure, though it's unclear exactly what procedure this was. According to The National Institutes Of Health, the phrenic nerve "provides the primary motor supply to the diaphragm, the major respiratory muscle."

Allegedly, there's body cam footage of responding officers discussing the occupational therapist's medical malpractice allegations.

Hulk Hogan Death
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Hulk Hogan made a stop at Beers of the World to promote his beer line, Real American Beer. Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hogan's wife Sky has confirmed that her late husband's phrenic nerve was "compromised" during a procedure. She also confirmed that an autopsy has been done, and that his body has not been cremated yet.

This latest news comes shortly after Hogan's daughter Brooke took to her Instagram Story with some comments on his passing. In her post, she claimed to have received "legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative."

"I do not have answers as to if the officials who have contacted me about what they witnessed relayed this information to the medical examiner's office," Brooke added. "And if they did, I do not know why it wasn't taken into consideration."

