Hulk Hogan's Daughter Reveals Secret Marriage To Hockey Player

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of Hulk Hogan, has revealed that she has been secretly married to hockey player Steven Olesky for over a year. The two wed in a private ceremony last June and held a reception with Olesky's family in Michigan earlier in December. Olesky played four seasons in the NHL and last played in the EHCL during the 2021/22 season. The pair reportedly met through mutual friends.

Brooke runs an interior design firm in Nashville and released a single, "Don't Know It Yet", earlier this year. TMZ released an exclusive report on the marriage, including a sweet shot from the couple's wedding day. Congratulations to Brooke and Steven.

Read More: Hulk Hogan's Son Arrested For DUI In Florida

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily

Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan during 2005 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals at Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

However, it's not the only marriage to come out of the Hogan family this year. The Hulkster himself married his partner, Sky Daily, two months after the pair announced their engagement. The pair wed in front of a small gathering of family at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Clearwater this past Friday. Daily looked radiant in a sleeveless, strapless dress courtesy of Rue de Seine. Meanwhile, Hogan was dressed to the nines in a sharp tuxedo, though he did add an iconic bandana to the mix.

It's Hogan's third marriage and Daily's second. However, Daily has been very candid about just how special Hogan makes her feel. "I wasn't allowed to watch a lot of TV growing up. I knew who Hulk Hogan was obviously, but I hadn't seen any of his fights or watched any wrestling. But I think he liked the fact that he had to ask me for my number as opposed to everyone else just jamming their number into his hand. He knew I was interested in Terry, not Hulk. He swept me off my feet and he is my ultimate male. I've never been with someone who puts me first in every single thing. When I wake up in the morning he's there ready to hand me my coffee," Daily told the Daily Mail back in July.

Read More: Hulk Hogan’s Disowned Nephew Gets Hilariously Knocked Out In MMA Fight

[via]