Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dead At 71

Hulk Hogan has died at 71 years old, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet says paramedics were dispatched to his home in Clearwater, Florida, early Thursday morning regarding a "cardiac arrest."

A number of police cars and EMTs were reportedly parked outside his home as he was carried by stretcher into an ambulance. No one in Hogan's family has confirmed the news as of Thursday afternoon.

here had been numerous rumors circulating about his health in recent weeks. His manager, Jimmy Hart, recently claimed that he was “doing phenomenal” and just performed at karaoke to shut down the rumors. His wife, Sky, also denied that he was in a coma.

Hulk Hogan Tributes

Several fellow wrestling legends have already reacted to the news on social media. Ric Flair shared a series of pictures of them together on X (formerly Twitter) while penning a heartfelt tribute. "I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan!" he wrote. "Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!"