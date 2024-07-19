Hulk Hogan's Ridiculous RNC Speech Gets Roasted In Oblivion

The internet is having a laugh.

Hulk Hogan is a former wrestler who is known for his unhinged personality. Moreover, he is also known for more than one racism scandal. However, he is still beloved by his fans and for better or for worse, he is a pop culture icon. That said, he is also a huge fan of Donald Trump. In fact, on Thursday night, Hulk Hogan was one of the speakers at the Republican National Convention. The RNC had a ton of bizarre guests, so there is no doubt that Hogan fit right in.

In the clip below, you can see that Hogan ripped off his shirt was acting unhinged during the speech. Moreover, he came through and called Donald Trump is hero, which is a bit weird for a grown man to say. Either way, it was a whole charade that had the internet talking. In fact, many felt as though this entire speech was a great example of how the state of American politics are in complete disarray. After all, you don't see many other countries engaging in this kind of show.

Hulk Hogan Unhinged

"Its crazy to grow up loving people and not even realizing who they really are are," one person wrote. "We haven’t forgot about that recording Hulk Hogan and what you said about black people," wrote another. Needless to say, there is a lack of confidence in the political system right now. Trump has always relied on celebrity support, so this should not be surprising. Only time will tell whether or not it translates to electoral success.