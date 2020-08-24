RNC
- PoliticsBiden Trolls Trump Campaign With New SloganBiden takes a note from Trump's playbook with his new web domain.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsRNC Finale: Trump Doll Mock-Executed In Guillotine, Rand Paul SwarmedThe RNC's final night was met with outrage outside of the White House.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsMelania Trump Goes Viral For Vicious Side-Eye To IvankaMelania Trump welcomed Ivanka Trump at the RNC before giving her ridiculous amounts of side-eye in what can only be described as a viral moment.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKentucky Attorney General Faces Backlash After Invoking Breonna Taylor At RNCDaniel Cameron supports President Trump.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsCardi B Takes Aim At Melania Trump: "Didn't She Used To Sell That Wap?"After a former Republican Congressional candidate insulted Cardi on Twitter, the rapper posted a nude photo of the First Lady.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Calls For End To Racism, Says George Floyd Murder Is A "Disgrace"The President's son also said officers should be held accountable but rejected the idea of defunding the police.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJaheim Slammed For Trump Support, Calls Him A "Great Man"The R&B singer apologized to President Trump for the "misinformation" being spread about him.By Erika Marie