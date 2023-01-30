Hulk Hogan is someone who has been through a lot in his wrestling career. The WWE legend has endured a ton of punishment as a result of his profession. Overall, wrestling is grueling and many participants have had difficulties with their health. As it turns out, Hogan is no exception.

He has had back surgery numerous times over the past decade or so. However, none of these back issues have completely fixed his problems. Subsequently, this has led to even more surgeries and years of discomfort.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan arrives at the premiere of HBO’s “Andre The Giant” at the Cinerama Dome on March 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hulk Hogan Gets Another Procedure

Recently, former WWE star Kurt Angle offered an update on Hulk Hogan. During the Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that this latest surgery made it so that Hogan cannot feel his legs. While he can still walk with a cane, he currently has no sensation in his lower extremities.

“Hogan had his back surgery again.” Angle began. “He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. So let’s use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.

“So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man.”

Hulk Hogan attends Celebrity Sports Agent, Darren Prince Host Invite-Only, Private Event For His New Best Selling Book ‘Aiming High’ at Komodo on October 8, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Darren Prince Book Release Party)

At 69 years old, Hogan could be in for more surgeries as back issues are no joke. Based on Angle’s comments, you can tell that Hogan has the support of his peers, who just want him to be comfortable from here on out.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]