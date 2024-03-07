Stephen A. Smith Allegedly Bans Pat McAfee From "First Take" After Recent Confrontation

Gossip outlets are reporting that Stephen A. Smith has "banned" Pat McAfee from appearing on First Take after the pair recently feuded. It's unclear what the argument was about or how it led to Stephen A. placing a block on McAfee crossing over to First Take. The Pat McAfee Show, which joined ESPN last year, airs immediately after First Take on weekday afternoons.

However, some outlets have attributed the argument to "creative differences". This could suggest that the two butted heads about their respective approaches to sports punditry. This remains a developing story and could be addressed by either side in the coming days. If Stephen A. addresses the rumors, it could come on The Stephen A. Smith Show, as he did with his feud with Lonzo Ball.

Meanwhile, Smith believes that he could beat President Barack Obama in a one-on-one basketball game, as long as he had prep time. "It depends. If we're talking about Stephen A. right now, Barack Obama is going to smoke me because I got bad knees. But give me a week, and make sure my knees are healthy, and I would take him out. I'd beat him. I'd beat Barack Obama, say 21-7. It would be a romp. I love the President, I voted for him twice. I love the First Family and he can shoot but he doesn't look like he's accustomed to resistance. I'm gonna get his face, get on that left hand, not let him shoot. He's gonna have to go low, take the ball to the hole," Smith explained.

Of course, both Smith and Obama are avid basketball fans, although Smith backs the Knicks while Obama roots for his hometown Bulls. Furthermore, Obama was regularly seen shooting hoops at various events, as well as at the regulation-size court on the grounds of the White House. Meanwhile, Smith admitted in his answer that he only plays basketball "once every two or three years". Who are you taking in a first-to-21 competition? Let us know in the comments.

