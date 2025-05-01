Donald Trump says he’d “love” to see Stephen A Smith run for President of the United States. He shared his excitement for the idea while calling in to a NewsNation town hall on Wednesday night. Smith was serving as one of the panelists for the event.

In a clip of the moment circulating on social media, another panelist asks Trump for his thoughts on Smith's possible campaign. The ESPN host immediately puts his head in his heads in embarrassment.

"I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important. People watch him," Donald Trump said. "I've been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates, and I will tell you, I’d love to see him run."

Will Stephen A Smith Run For President?

Stephen A Smith has gone back and forth on whether he'll actually run for president. While speaking with TMZ back in February, he shot down the idea in one of his first firm stances on possibility.

Nearing the end of Trump's first 100 days in office, however, Smith changed up his tune. He explained why he's keeping the door open while speaking with McVay Media President Mike McVay at the recent NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve had no choice but to get more serious about it,” he admitted. “I’ve been approached by people on Capitol Hill. I’ve been approached by people who are elected officials in office, whether it’s governors or mayors or what have you. People have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it."

Smith continued: "I have no desire to be a politician, but I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door. I’m gonna keep my options open. I’m going to entertain the possibility. If it comes in late 2026, 2027, where I look at this country and think it’s an absolute mess and there’s legitimate reason to believe … that I indeed have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States. I am not going to rule it out.”