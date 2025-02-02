Stephen A Smith Accuses LeBron James And Klutch Sports Of Trying To Silence Him

Stephen A Smith has always spoken his mind on a variety of different topics in the sports world. Overall, there isn't a single athlete who scares him or has discouraged him from every giving a take. If he believes in something, he is going to make it crystal clear. This also goes for athletes like LeBron James, who are known for trying to control narratives through Klutch Sports. This is especially true as it pertains to his son Bronny, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After a terrible game by Bronny earlier in the week, Stephen A Smith went on First Take and urged LeBron to stop giving Bronny these kinds of opportunities. Smith believes what LeBron is doing is horrible for Bronny's development. Moreover, he believes it is having a negative effect on the King's legacy. Smith's statement was both strong and poignant. However, as you can imagine, it was a statement that wasn't exactly well-received by LeBron and his team.

Stephen A Smith Calls Out LeBron James

During the most recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN legend made a shocking statement about Klutch Sports. Essentially, LeBron's team sent a message to Smith, telling him to take it easy on Bronny and his father. As you can see in the clip above, Stephen A. did not take too kindly to this warning. He is a journalist and a commentator, and he refuses to be a mouthpiece for anyone. He also sees no issue with criticizing a teenager, especially when they are in the NBA.

At this point, LeBron and Rich Paul should know better when it comes to Stephen A. The First Take host has never responded well to these kinds of intimidation tactics. If Bronny wants to avoid criticism, he will just have to play better. As for LeBron, he just needs to go out and win, especially now that he will have Luka Doncic by his side.