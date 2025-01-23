Cam Newton Leaves Stephen A Smith Speechless By Mentioning Fox Sports Lawsuit On Air

Cam Newton left Stephen A Smith speechless during an appearance on ESPN following the Buffalo Bills' win over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. While discussing Mark Andrews' avoidance of the media following his critical drop on a two-point attempt that could've tied the game, Newton brought up the lawsuit against Fox Sports in which hairdresser is accusing network executive Charlie Dixon and host Skip Bayless of allegedly making unwanted sexual advances.

“I’m going to go with the unpopular pick, but I want everybody to keep this same energy in other commodities,” Newton said. “In politics, in entertainment, in sports — no matter what it is — and we haven’t been holding people to the same fire. So Mark Andrews, it’s OK, bro. You ain’t gotta talk to nobody because in other networks, there’s lawsuits that’s been out. We ain’t heard nobody say nothing about that.”

Stephen A Smith Can't Believe Cam Newton

Smith, appearing befuddled, asked the former NFL quarterback what he was talking about. “When there’s a Fox report that comes out, and we haven’t heard anybody speak about anything or make any type of public announcement, nobody has held Fox to that same thing,” Newton continued. “So why are we talking about making a big fuss about Mark Andrews if you’re not going to keep that same energy across the board? That’s what I’m saying.” Smith previously hosted ESPN's First Take alongside Bayless for a number of years.