Skip Bayless Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Massive Lawsuit Against Fox & Other Individuals

An ex-Fox Sports hairstylist alleges the commentator inappropriately touched her and offered her money for sex.

Skip Bayless appeared in a massive lawsuit against Fox Sports and various other individuals alleging sexual misconduct. Moreover, a former hairdresser for the network claimed one of their executives took advantage of "his position to sexually harass women" and that the sports commentator not only inappropriately touched her, but also offered her $1.5 million for sexual intercourse. These remain allegations at press time, and the defendants in the 42-page Friday (January 3) suit in Los Angeles – obtained by Front Office Sports – have not publicly responded to it as of writing this article. The hairdresser and plaintiff in question is a woman by the name of Noushin Faraji, and the defendants she listed are Fox, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Sports' executive vice president Charlie Dixon, FS1 host Joy Taylor, and Bayless himself.

Furthermore, Noushin Faraji claims that she worked at Fox Sports as a hairstylist from 2012 to August of 2024. She alleges that Charlie Dixon, the head of content for FS1, inappropriately grabbed her buttocks at a West Hollywood birthday party. When Faraji told the FS1 host about the alleged incident, Joy Taylor allegedly told her to "get over it." This lawsuit also seeks class-action status to represent other Fox employees in California who worked there over the past four years. In addition to seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial, this lawsuit also includes more allegations about former Undisputed and FS1 host Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless & Fox Sports Sued For Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Nourish Faraji alleged that Skip Bayless started to give her "lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek while putting his body against hers and pressing against her breasts" when she started working on Undisputed. Despite her efforts to dissuade him, she claims in the lawsuit that he became more persistent as the years went on, even going as far as to accuse her of sleeping with his former cohost, Shannon Sharpe. Also, Faraji accused Joy Taylor of "insulting [her] on a personal and professional level" after multiple complaints to Fox's Human Resources and Employee Relations departments.