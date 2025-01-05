Skip Bayless Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Massive Lawsuit Against Fox & Other Individuals

BYGabriel Bras Nevares365 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
16th Annual Webby Awards
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Skip Bayless attends the 16th Annual Webby Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)
An ex-Fox Sports hairstylist alleges the commentator inappropriately touched her and offered her money for sex.

Skip Bayless appeared in a massive lawsuit against Fox Sports and various other individuals alleging sexual misconduct. Moreover, a former hairdresser for the network claimed one of their executives took advantage of "his position to sexually harass women" and that the sports commentator not only inappropriately touched her, but also offered her $1.5 million for sexual intercourse. These remain allegations at press time, and the defendants in the 42-page Friday (January 3) suit in Los Angeles – obtained by Front Office Sports – have not publicly responded to it as of writing this article. The hairdresser and plaintiff in question is a woman by the name of Noushin Faraji, and the defendants she listed are Fox, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Sports' executive vice president Charlie Dixon, FS1 host Joy Taylor, and Bayless himself.

Furthermore, Noushin Faraji claims that she worked at Fox Sports as a hairstylist from 2012 to August of 2024. She alleges that Charlie Dixon, the head of content for FS1, inappropriately grabbed her buttocks at a West Hollywood birthday party. When Faraji told the FS1 host about the alleged incident, Joy Taylor allegedly told her to "get over it." This lawsuit also seeks class-action status to represent other Fox employees in California who worked there over the past four years. In addition to seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial, this lawsuit also includes more allegations about former Undisputed and FS1 host Skip Bayless.

Read More: It's Time For Skip Bayless To Swallow His Pride And Retire

Skip Bayless & Fox Sports Sued For Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Nourish Faraji alleged that Skip Bayless started to give her "lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek while putting his body against hers and pressing against her breasts" when she started working on Undisputed. Despite her efforts to dissuade him, she claims in the lawsuit that he became more persistent as the years went on, even going as far as to accuse her of sleeping with his former cohost, Shannon Sharpe. Also, Faraji accused Joy Taylor of "insulting [her] on a personal and professional level" after multiple complaints to Fox's Human Resources and Employee Relations departments.

Meanwhile, this adds to a lot of other developments concerning Fox Sports, Skip Bayless, and that whole environment. "Ms. Faraji brings forth this action because for over a decade at Fox, she was forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity," the suit alleges.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Reveals His True Feelings On Skip Bayless Leaving "Undisputed"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...