DJ Akademiks Blames The Downfall Of ESPN On Skip Bayless

Big Ak analyzes Skip

As DJ Akademiks watches rap star-turned-podcaster Cam'ron's sit-down interview with Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, he claims Skip Bayless is responsible for ESPN's alleged downfall in sports media. Big Ak claims ESPN or Skip Bayless did not conduct the Tyson/Paul interview. In a clip of him commenting on the interview, Ak mentioned Skip, saying, “ESPN just completely fallen to shit? And I’m be honest with you: the fall of Skip Bayless was the pivot of sports media to podcasts. Because I’m shocked this face-off didn’t take place on ESPN.”

DJ Akademiks elaborated: “I listen to Gilbert Arenas, and I listen to usually former players sitting around nothing that resembles a sports desk; they’re just chilling. Talking about – not necessarily play-by-play – but they're talking about it in a barbershop sense. But it’s way more engaging. I listen to Cam’ron and Mase talk about sports, tell their own personal stories, and relate them to the everyday man. Nobody wants to sit around with the highlights playing around them; it’s like, ‘Yo, watch the games on your own time.' You got Cam’ron with chains on.”

Big AK Says Skip Bayless Caused The Fall Of ESPN

Skip Bayless ended Undisputed, his long-running Fox Sports sports talk show, in August. The show featured an original theme song by Lil Wayne. During the show's eight-year run, Wayne appeared many times. Popular sports analyst Shannon Sharpe was Bayless's former co-host before leaving for ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith in 2023. Skip and Stephen were also former co-hosts before they split in 2016. The two have discussed the break-up several times over the years.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is Friday, November 15, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Netflix will present the brand’s first-ever live event worldwide on the streaming platform. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions will present the event. The fight will feature a co-headliner in Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor. There is no word if DJ Akademiks will attend the event yet.